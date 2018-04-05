Dexter Kelley sentenced to 40 years in beating death of teenage cousin

Gulfport Fire and the Biloxi Bomb Squad are investigating a suspicious package at Allen Toyota in Gulfport.More >>
Just days after the two year anniversary of 16-year old Cliff Allyn's death, his cousin has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.More >>
A study released Thursday by researchers at Colorado State University calls for an above average hurricane season for 2018.More >>
The directors from both Stennis and Louisiana's Michoud Assembly Facility met Thursday to discuss exciting new details in the future of space exploration.More >>
Downpours and lightning could arrive early Saturday morning, possibly before sunrise. And up to one inch of rainfall will be possible throughout the day on Saturday.More >>
Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.More >>
Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.More >>
Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.More >>
CSU predictions are for 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.More >>
Sporting a black eye, the suspect was charged with breaking and entering, to which he pleaded not guilty.More >>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.More >>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
