Researchers predict above average 2018 hurricane season

The upcoming hurricane season, which kicks off June 1, is predicted to be above average.

A study released Thursday by researchers at Colorado State University predicts a total of 14 named storms, with seven of those being hurricanes. Of those seven, three are expected to be major. A major hurricane is considered a category 3, 4, or 5.

Researchers predict more tropical activity along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean. According to the study's data, there is a 38% chance that a major hurricane will strike between the Florida panhandle and the coast of Texas. There is a 39% chance that a major hurricane will strike the east coast of the U.S., which includes the Florida peninsula. The Caribbean has a 52% chance of seeing a major hurricane this season, according to the study.

However, researchers do point out that it only takes one hurricane making landfall for an area to be considered as having an active hurricane season. Experts also recommend that people prepare for hurricane season, regardless of how much activity is predicted.

According to the report, this forecast is the earliest seasonal forecast issued by Colorado State University. As hurricane season approaches, CSU's forecasts and predictions increase.

