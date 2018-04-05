Strong storms may arrive overnight tonight

All of the WLOX area has now been upgraded to a "Level Two" severe weather risk overnight tonight, according to a Friday forecast. Expect this to be a low impact event with storms weakening as they approach the coast.

A complex of thunderstorms will likely arrive on the Mississippi Coast before sunrise Saturday. Storms will cause lightning and pouring rain, dropping around one inch of rainfall.

UPDATE: Confidence continues to increase in South Mississippi's potential for severe weather overnight. I think that storms should be weakening as they get closer to the coast. #MSwx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/lB5T5h7kpo — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) April 6, 2018

NEW: https://t.co/1bBWKglLJk



ALL of the @WLOX area has now been upgraded to a "Level Two" severe weather risk overnight tonight. I still expect this to be a low impact event with storms weakening as they approach the coast. #MSwx pic.twitter.com/oNxrFNpx1x — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) April 6, 2018

Severe, damaging, weather will be possible. South Mississippi's early Saturday severe weather threat level has been upgraded from "very low" to now "low," according to a Friday forecast.

Timing (can change +/- 2 hours):

Showers and thunderstorms, strong storms possible, from Saturday April 7th 1:00 A.M. to 7:00 A.M (timing is still slightly uncertain and can change up to two hours either earlier or later)

Potential Disruptive Impacts:

Numerous downpours with rainfall amounts less than one inch

Lightning

Potential Destructive Impacts:

Isolated straight-line thunderstorm wind gusts topping 58 miles per hour

Isolated tornadoes

"Confidence continues to increase in South Mississippi's potential for severe weather overnight," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Friday. "I think that storms should be weakening as they get closer to the coast."

"Severe damaging weather is possible, but not likely," Williams said. "This means that on Saturday, most will see rain, many will hear thunder, and a few could get storm damage in South Mississippi. " Williams continued.

"It is important to stay alert and have multiple ways to receive warnings and alerts overnight," said Williams. "Be sure to have our WLOX Weather App downloaded and updated. And tune your TV to WLOX; if damaging weather threatens your area, we will be there to update you on the latest."

See the latest daily and hourly forecast for your location right now by simply opening your WLOX Weather App or by checking our Weather Page.

Don't have our free weather app? Click here to learn how to get it.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.