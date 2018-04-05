Storms arrive overnight tonight

A complex of thunderstorms will likely arrive on the Mississippi Coast before sunrise Saturday. Storms will cause lightning and pouring rain, dropping around one inch of rainfall.

South Mississippi's early Saturday severe weather threat level has been upgraded from "very low" to now "low," according to a Friday forecast.

Timing (can change +/- 3 hours):

Showers and thunderstorms, strong storms possible, from Saturday April 7th 1:00 A.M. to 7:00 A.M (timing is still somewhat uncertain and can change up to three hours either earlier or later)

Potential Disruptive Impacts:

Numerous downpours with rainfall amounts less than one inch

Lightning

Potential Destructive Impacts:

Isolated straight-line thunderstorm wind gusts topping 58 miles per hour

Isolated tornadoes (north of I-10)

Isolated hail (north of I-10)

"The exact timing is not set in stone and may change up to three hours either way in future updates to the forecast," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Friday. "We are at a Level One or Level Two risk on a scale that goes up to five. So our threat level is low."

"Severe damaging weather is possible, but not likely; this means that on Saturday, most will see rain, many will hear thunder, and a few could get storm damage in South Mississippi." Williams continued.

"Just like earlier this week, storms arriving so early in the morning means they will not have much heat to work with. So, that's why their strength should be limited as they arrive in South Mississippi early Saturday," said Williams. "However, if the timing is off and the storms arrive earlier on Friday evening or later on Saturday afternoon when there is more heat to fuel storms, that could mean a higher severe weather risk for us in South Mississippi. It'll be something to watch."

