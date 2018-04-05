Storms arrive overnight tonight

Downpours and lightning could arrive early Saturday morning, possibly before sunrise. And up to one inch of rainfall will be possible throughout the day on Saturday.More >>
South Mississippi's Tuesday overnight severe weather threat level is low, according to a Tuesday forecast.
The forecast for Easter Sunday looks "egg-cellent."
The heaviest rainfall in South Mississippi was mainly across areas near Lucedale and George County; they saw rainfall amounts between one and three inches.
The WLOX First Alert Weather Team says that South Mississippi's severe weather threat is lowering on Monday.
