April showers and storms on Saturday

A Level One risk of severe damaging weather on Saturday. Timing is uncertain but the latest info suggests mainly in the early morning hours.

Showers and storms are likely Saturday in South Mississippi. Some could be strong.

Another round of April showers and thunderstorms appears likely for Saturday.

Downpours and lightning could arrive early Saturday morning, possibly before sunrise. And up to one inch of rainfall will be possible throughout the day on Saturday.

South Mississippi's early Saturday severe weather threat level is very low, according to a Thursday forecast.

Timing (can change +/- 6 hours):

Showers and thunderstorms, strong storms possible, from Saturday April 7th 1:00 A.M. to 7:00 A.M (timing is still quite uncertain and can change up to six hours either earlier or later)

Potential Disruptive Impacts:

Numerous downpours with rainfall amounts less than one inch

Lightning

Potential Destructive Impacts:

Isolated straight-line thunderstorm wind gusts topping 58 miles per hour

"The exact timing is still uncertain and may change up to six hours either way in future updates to the forecast," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Thursday. "We are at a Level One risk on a scale that goes up to five. So our threat level is very low."

"Severe damaging weather is possible, but unlikely; this means that on Saturday, most will see rain, some will hear thunder, and few or nobody will get storm damage in South Mississippi." Williams continued.

"Just like earlier this week, storms arriving so early in the morning means they will not have much heat to work with. So, that's why their strength should be limited as they arrive in South Mississippi early Saturday," said Williams. "However, if the timing is off and the storms arrive earlier on Friday evening or later on Saturday afternoon when there is more heat to fuel storms, that could mean a higher severe weather risk for us in South Mississippi. It'll be something to watch."

