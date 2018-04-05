Bay Waveland School District votes in new superintendent - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Bay Waveland School District votes in new superintendent

Dr. Sandra Reed (Source: Linked In) Dr. Sandra Reed (Source: Linked In)
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

The search is over for a new superintendent for Bay Waveland schools. During a special-called school board meeting Wednesday night, the board of trustees for Bay Waveland School District voted in Dr. Sandra Reed as the new superintendent of education.

The motion to vote Dr. Reed in passed 3-2, with Casey Favre, Vicki Arnold and Ann Lathrop voting to approve the appointment. Mike Bell and Mark Kidd voted against appointing Dr. Reed.

Her contract of employment with the district gives her an annual salary of $125,000. Dr. Reed replaces Vikki Landry, who resigned last month and is set to retire after 16 years with the district.

Dr. Reed has 33 years of service in public education and not-for-profit educational sectors, with 14 of those serving in multiple leadership roles within the Bay-Waveland district. Part of her extensive experience includes serving as a building principal at all grade levels in the district, including elementary, middle school, junior high, high school, and in the alternative school.

"The board remains committed to supporting Dr. Reed, a high-quality educational leader with the vision, foresight, and capabilities to lead this district down the path to academic growth, prosperity and success," said board president Casey Favre in a news release.

"The building level leadership has and will continue, to answer the call for their active engagement in making our teachers and students the most successful they can be," he continued.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

