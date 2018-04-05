Bay Waveland School District votes in new superintendent

During a special-called school board meeting Wednesday night, the board of trustees for Bay Waveland School District voted in Dr. Sandra Reed as the new superintendent of education.More >>
During a special-called school board meeting Wednesday night, the board of trustees for Bay Waveland School District voted in Dr. Sandra Reed as the new superintendent of education.More >>
Thursday is starting out a little chilly with temperatures in the 40s. But as noon approaches, South Mississippi is set to see some very nice weather.More >>
Thursday is starting out a little chilly with temperatures in the 40s. But as noon approaches, South Mississippi is set to see some very nice weather.More >>
Dr. King fought for equality and an end to segregation for African Americans. And decades after his death students at the Boys and Girls Clubs' Forest Heights Center in Gulfport are reflecting on Dr. King's work and the impact that is still felt today.More >>
Dr. King fought for equality and an end to segregation for African Americans. And decades after his death students at the Boys and Girls Clubs' Forest Heights Center in Gulfport are reflecting on Dr. King's work and the impact that is still felt today.More >>
The State Auditor's office is looking into the finances of several small boards and commissions around the state. They've discovered a similar pattern that stems from a lack of oversight.More >>
The State Auditor's office is looking into the finances of several small boards and commissions around the state. They've discovered a similar pattern that stems from a lack of oversight.More >>
The U.S. Navy is adding another $57 million to what it's paying a Mississippi shipyard to repair a destroyer damaged in a June collision that killed seven sailors.More >>
The U.S. Navy is adding another $57 million to what it's paying a Mississippi shipyard to repair a destroyer damaged in a June collision that killed seven sailors.More >>
Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.More >>
Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
Sporting a black eye, the suspect was charged with breaking and entering, to which he pleaded not guilty.More >>
Sporting a black eye, the suspect was charged with breaking and entering, to which he pleaded not guilty.More >>
New York City police say officers responding to reports of a man threatening people with a gun have fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm.More >>
New York City police say officers responding to reports of a man threatening people with a gun have fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm.More >>
Thousands have thronged the Capitol for three straight days seeking more money for the classrooms.More >>
Thousands have thronged the Capitol for three straight days seeking more money for the classrooms.More >>
Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.More >>
Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.More >>
A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.More >>
Shouting the popular Bud Light catchphrase during the Masters will get you booted from the tournament.More >>
Shouting the popular Bud Light catchphrase during the Masters will get you booted from the tournament.More >>
The K-9 was being used to search for the 13-year-old after he left his house because he was upset over a video game.More >>
The K-9 was being used to search for the 13-year-old after he left his house because he was upset over a video game.More >>