Cool Thursday morning, clear skies in the afternoon

Thursday is starting out a little chilly with temperatures in the 40s. But as noon approaches, South Mississippi is set to see some very nice weather, with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures ranging from the upper 60s on the coast to the lower 70s inland.

Some increase in cloud cover will lead to partly cloudy skies Thursday night. Temperatures will not be quite as cool with overnight lows expected to drop into the 40s and 50s.

Friday should be rain-free for the most part with warmer afternoon highs in the 70s. Another cold front appears to try to move in over the weekend. This will lead to increased rain chances mainly around Saturday.

