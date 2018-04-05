Cool Thursday morning, clear skies in the afternoon - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Cool Thursday morning, clear skies in the afternoon

(Source: WLOX) (Source: WLOX)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Thursday is starting out a little chilly with temperatures in the 40s. But as noon approaches, South Mississippi is set to see some very nice weather, with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures ranging from the upper 60s on the coast to the lower 70s inland.

Some increase in cloud cover will lead to partly cloudy skies Thursday night. Temperatures will not be quite as cool with overnight lows expected to drop into the 40s and 50s.

Friday should be rain-free for the most part with warmer afternoon highs in the 70s. Another cold front appears to try to move in over the weekend. This will lead to increased rain chances mainly around Saturday. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Cool Thursday morning, clear skies in the afternoon

    Cool Thursday morning, clear skies in the afternoon

    Thursday, April 5 2018 6:57 AM EDT2018-04-05 10:57:00 GMT
    (Source: WLOX)(Source: WLOX)
    (Source: WLOX)(Source: WLOX)

    Thursday is starting out a little chilly with temperatures in the 40s. But as noon approaches, South Mississippi is set to see some very nice weather.

    More >>

    Thursday is starting out a little chilly with temperatures in the 40s. But as noon approaches, South Mississippi is set to see some very nice weather.

    More >>

  • Kids at Gulfport Boys and Girls Club reflect on the life Dr. King

    Kids at Gulfport Boys and Girls Club reflect on the life Dr. King

    Thursday, April 5 2018 6:50 AM EDT2018-04-05 10:50:55 GMT
    Students at the Boys and Girls Clubs' Forest Heights Center in Gulfport spent Wednesday reflecting on Dr. King's work and the impact that is still felt today. (Source: WLOX)Students at the Boys and Girls Clubs' Forest Heights Center in Gulfport spent Wednesday reflecting on Dr. King's work and the impact that is still felt today. (Source: WLOX)
    Students learning about Dr. King. (Photo source: WLOX News)Students learning about Dr. King. (Photo source: WLOX News)

    Dr. King fought for equality and an end to segregation for African Americans. And decades after his death students at the Boys and Girls Clubs' Forest Heights Center in Gulfport are reflecting on Dr. King's work and the impact that is still felt today. 

    More >>

    Dr. King fought for equality and an end to segregation for African Americans. And decades after his death students at the Boys and Girls Clubs' Forest Heights Center in Gulfport are reflecting on Dr. King's work and the impact that is still felt today. 

    More >>

  • Pitching with a Purpose: Cody Ponce

    Pitching with a Purpose: Cody Ponce

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 11:43 PM EDT2018-04-05 03:43:42 GMT
    Shuckers pitcher Cody Ponce warms up before a game at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)Shuckers pitcher Cody Ponce warms up before a game at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)
    Shuckers pitcher Cody Ponce warms up before a game at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)Shuckers pitcher Cody Ponce warms up before a game at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)

    Even with all the fanfare of being a second round draft pick and the Brewers' 14th-rated prospect, Shuckers pitcher Cody Ponce plays for reasons that go far beyond baseball. 

    More >>

    Even with all the fanfare of being a second round draft pick and the Brewers' 14th-rated prospect, Shuckers pitcher Cody Ponce plays for reasons that go far beyond baseball. 

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • YouTube shooter's bizarre videos key to suspected motive

    YouTube shooter's bizarre videos key to suspected motive

    Thursday, April 5 2018 2:36 AM EDT2018-04-05 06:36:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 7:29 AM EDT2018-04-05 11:29:33 GMT
    (Charlie Neuman/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP). This Aug. 12, 2009, photo shows Nasim Aghdam, right, as she joins members of People for the Ethical for Animals, PETA, protesting at the main gate of Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Ca...(Charlie Neuman/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP). This Aug. 12, 2009, photo shows Nasim Aghdam, right, as she joins members of People for the Ethical for Animals, PETA, protesting at the main gate of Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Ca...

    Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.

    More >>

    Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.

    More >>

  • Father knocks out intruder, livestreams takedown video

    Father knocks out intruder, livestreams takedown video

    Thursday, April 5 2018 12:30 AM EDT2018-04-05 04:30:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 2:16 AM EDT2018-04-05 06:16:56 GMT

    Sporting a black eye, the suspect was charged with breaking and entering, to which he pleaded not guilty.

    More >>

    Sporting a black eye, the suspect was charged with breaking and entering, to which he pleaded not guilty.

    More >>

  • Map: Teacher pay state by state

    Map: Teacher pay state by state

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-04-04 21:34:09 GMT
    Last week, law makers approved a pay increase after teachers threatened to walk out but teachers said it wasn't enough, and the protest began on Monday. (Source: CNN)Last week, law makers approved a pay increase after teachers threatened to walk out but teachers said it wasn't enough, and the protest began on Monday. (Source: CNN)
    Last week, law makers approved a pay increase after teachers threatened to walk out but teachers said it wasn't enough, and the protest began on Monday. (Source: CNN)Last week, law makers approved a pay increase after teachers threatened to walk out but teachers said it wasn't enough, and the protest began on Monday. (Source: CNN)

    According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.

    More >>

    According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly