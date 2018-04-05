Cool Thursday morning, clear skies in the afternoon

Thursday is starting out a little chilly with temperatures in the 40s. But as noon approaches, South Mississippi is set to see some very nice weather.More >>
Dr. King fought for equality and an end to segregation for African Americans. And decades after his death students at the Boys and Girls Clubs' Forest Heights Center in Gulfport are reflecting on Dr. King's work and the impact that is still felt today.More >>
Even with all the fanfare of being a second round draft pick and the Brewers' 14th-rated prospect, Shuckers pitcher Cody Ponce plays for reasons that go far beyond baseball.More >>
Firefighters in Biloxi were busy on the water training to use the department's new 33 ft. firefighting boat.More >>
Wednesday was Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley's first day on the job, and he was stationed at a community job fair recruiting new officers.More >>
Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.More >>
Sporting a black eye, the suspect was charged with breaking and entering, to which he pleaded not guilty.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
Thousands have thronged the Capitol for three straight days seeking more money for the classrooms.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.More >>
New York City police say officers responding to reports of a man threatening people with a gun have fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm.More >>
The K-9 was being used to search for the 13-year-old after he left his house because he was upset over a video game.More >>
WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Valiant died Wednesday morning.More >>
A northern Kentucky man is suing commonwealth officials for the right to put "IM GOD" on his license plate.More >>
