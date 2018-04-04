Biloxi firefighters prepare to use new $260,000 watercraft

Firefighters in Biloxi were busy on the water training to use the department's new 33 ft. firefighting boat.More >>
Wednesday was Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley's first day on the job, and he was stationed at a community job fair recruiting new officers.More >>
The Mississippi Rising Coalition and three coast residents are suing the City of Ocean Springs over its decision to fly the Mississippi state flag saying it violates the Fair Housing Act and the Fourteenth Amendment.More >>
City leaders in Ocean Springs started out the week with some unwelcome mail. Packages containing white sheets and a note arrived at City Hall Monday afternoon, addressed to each of the board of alderman, as well as Mayor Shea Dobson.More >>
Many citizens of our nation reflected on the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior Wednesday 50 years after he was assassinated in Tennessee. His influence is still felt throughout the country and right here in South Mississippi.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
Shouting the popular Bud Light catchphrase during the Masters will get you booted from the tournament.More >>
The Village Board of Trustees in Deerfield, Ill., a suburb near Chicago, voted on April 2 to ban the possession, sale, and manufacture of assault weapons and large capacity magazines.More >>
New York City police say officers responding to reports of a man threatening people with a gun have fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm.More >>
A March indictment unsealed today charges four people in connection to a $7.8 million health care fraud conspiracy at a Birmingham clinic.More >>
A Tyler woman is warning all East Texans of a potentially dangerous threat in the area, something she says nearly caused the loss of her foot: the bite of a brown recluse spider.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
