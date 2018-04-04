Biloxi firefighters prepare to use new $260,000 watercraft

Firefighters in Biloxi were busy on the water training to use the department's new 33 ft. firefighting boat.

"This is like putting a fire truck on the water," said Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney. "The pump in it is comparable to a fire truck, it's the same size as we have in our fire trucks."

The $260,000 water craft has water guns on the bow and stern. It will used to respond to medical emergencies on the water, provide treatment and easy transportation for patients.

Boney said the new boat has twin 300 horsepower Yamaha outboard engines that can propel it to speeds of up to 42 mph. It will replace the department's 17-year old vessel.

"What we really like about it is the firefighters don't have to get outside in the elements and fight the fire. The nozzle is all automatic and operated from within the cabin," Bobey said.

According to Boney, the new boat should be ready to hit the water and be in operation by the first of May.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.