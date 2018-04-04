Moss Point's new police chief recruiting officers first day on the job

Wednesday was Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley's first day on the job, and he was stationed at a community job fair recruiting new officers.More >>
Wednesday was Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley's first day on the job, and he was stationed at a community job fair recruiting new officers.More >>
The Mississippi Rising Coalition and three coast residents are suing the City of Ocean Springs over its decision to fly the Mississippi state flag saying it violates the Fair Housing Act and the Fourteenth Amendment.More >>
The Mississippi Rising Coalition and three coast residents are suing the City of Ocean Springs over its decision to fly the Mississippi state flag saying it violates the Fair Housing Act and the Fourteenth Amendment.More >>
City leaders in Ocean Springs started out the week with some unwelcome mail. Packages containing white sheets and a note arrived at City Hall Monday afternoon, addressed to each of the board of alderman, as well as Mayor Shea Dobson.More >>
City leaders in Ocean Springs started out the week with some unwelcome mail. Packages containing white sheets and a note arrived at City Hall Monday afternoon, addressed to each of the board of alderman, as well as Mayor Shea Dobson.More >>
Many citizens of our nation reflected on the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior Wednesday 50 years after he was assassinated in Tennessee. His influence is still felt throughout the country and right here in South Mississippi.More >>
Many citizens of our nation reflected on the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior Wednesday 50 years after he was assassinated in Tennessee. His influence is still felt throughout the country and right here in South Mississippi.More >>
The state just released a report on the tourism and travel industry in Mississippi. According to the Mississippi Development Authority, visitors spent more than 6.343 billion dollars in the state.More >>
The state just released a report on the tourism and travel industry in Mississippi. According to the Mississippi Development Authority, visitors spent more than 6.343 billion dollars in the state.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.More >>
A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.More >>
Shouting the popular Bud Light catchphrase during the Masters will get you booted from the tournament.More >>
Shouting the popular Bud Light catchphrase during the Masters will get you booted from the tournament.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.More >>
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after an infant died after being left in a car.More >>
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after an infant died after being left in a car.More >>
Chas Martin was nearby when Devyn Holmes was accidentally shot in the head Sunday. His efforts are partly why Holmes is still alive.More >>
Chas Martin was nearby when Devyn Holmes was accidentally shot in the head Sunday. His efforts are partly why Holmes is still alive.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>