Moss Point's new police chief recruiting officers first day on the job

On Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley's first day on the job, he was stationed at a community job fair recruiting new officers.

The Moss Point Police Department had a booth set up at Pelican Landing for the event. Chief Ashley and other officers talked to interested candidates.

Ashley was officially given the job on March 3. He said at that time one of his first priorities was to hire new officers.

Ashley served as Moss Point's interim police chief for months. He expressed that he's happy to finally hold the official title. His main goal is to make sure the community feels safe.

"Recruiting. Filling the ranks. Getting out in the community and being involved and getting officers out in the community. Just protecting the citizens of Moss Point," Chief Ashley said.

Chief Ashley has been on the force for 17 years. He's the first officer to work his way up the ranks to police chief.

First day on the job! Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley is recruiting new officers today. pic.twitter.com/sLIcY61DiK — Taren Reed (@TarenWLOX) April 4, 2018

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.