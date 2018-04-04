2017 was a big year for tourism in Mississippi

The Mississippi Rising Coalition and three coast residents are suing the City of Ocean Springs over its decision to fly the Mississippi state flag saying it violates the Fair Housing Act and the Fourteenth Amendment.More >>
Many citizens of our nation reflected on the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior Wednesday 50 years after he was assassinated in Tennessee. His influence is still felt throughout the country and right here in South Mississippi.More >>
The state just released a report on the tourism and travel industry in Mississippi. According to the Mississippi Development Authority, visitors spent more than 6.343 billion dollars in the state.More >>
City leaders in Ocean Springs started out the week with some unwelcome mail. Packages containing white sheets arrived at city hall Monday afternoon, addressed to each of the board of alderman, as well as Mayor Shea Dobson.More >>
A Pearlington man will spend the next 40 years behind bars, day-for-day, after pleading guilty to the sexual abuse of a five-year-old girl.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Shouting the popular Bud Light catchphrase during the Masters will get you booted from the tournament.More >>
Facebook announced in a blog post Wednesday that the number of users whose data was compromised by Cambridge Analytica is now 87 million.More >>
Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.More >>
Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.More >>
The parents allegedly failed to provide emergency care for the baby, who died within 10 hours of being born.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
