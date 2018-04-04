WLOX Editorial: Gulfport development springing up

Some say when it comes to annual renewal, forget New Year's. It's really Spring that inspires us to begin anew. There is a lot of "new" springing up when it comes to construction in Gulfport. Island View Casino expansion is nearing completion. The Mississippi Aquarium project is underway. There's the USM Port research facility, a new Patio 44 Restaurant under construction and new home construction is happening on lots that have long set vacant.

Spring is a time of renewal and optimism and time to move and not let the grass grow under our feet. It is good to see the moving, the growing, the optimism and investment in South Mississippi.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.