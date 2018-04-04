WLOX Editorial: Airport growth sign of good things

After 6 years of slowly declining use of the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport, the number of passengers flying in and out of the airport is increasing. In 2017, the airport saw a seven-percent increase and similar numbers are being reported so far this year. Increasing airport use can be a growth signal of both tourism and people flying in to do business south Mississippi. For a fairly small metro area, this airport provides a good variety of options with direct flights to Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, and Charlotte and weekly flights to Orlando. Now the airlines recognize the growth. American, United and Delta are each adding another daily flight increasing the daily departures from 12 to 15. We are glad to see this growth and hope it's an indicator of more good things to come for the South Mississippi economy

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.