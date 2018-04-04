Police search for suspect accused of stealing valuable necklace

He is accused of distracting a store employee then leaving with the necklace. (Source: Biloxi Police)

Police say this man is accused of taking a valuable necklace from a jewelry store. (Source: Biloxi Police)

Police are looking for a man who is accused of walking out of a jewelry store at Edgewater Mall with a necklace worth thousands.

Authorities say it happened March 25 at Treasures jewelry store. According to Biloxi Police, the suspect waited until the employee's attention was elsewhere. That's when he allegedly took a gold necklace worth more than $3,000 and left the store.

Police say the suspect, who has distinguishable tattoos on both of his forearms, is now facing a felony shoplifting charge. Anyone with information about the suspect's identity is asked to contact Biloxi Police at 228-392-0641.

