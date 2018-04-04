White sheets sent to Ocean Springs city leaders

City leaders in Ocean Springs started out the week with some unwelcome mail. Packages containing white sheets arrived at city hall Monday afternoon, addressed to each of the board of alderman, as well as Mayor Shea Dobson.

Attached to each of the eight packages, which appeared to be shipped through Amazon, was a note reading:

"Hi Mayor/Alderman, I wasn't quite sure of your size, so just consider this a do-it-yourself kit. Your other option, of course, being to grow a spine, publicly denounce the Klan and take down the flag. From Sarah Halstead."

Mayor Dobson tells WLOX that, as of Wednesday morning, city leaders have not decided whether they will be taking any action against the person who sent the packages.

That person, Sarah Halstead, is a former Ocean Springs resident who currently lives in Roanoke, VA, according to her Facebook page.

The packages were part of the backlash the city leaders have received since voting in November to fly the Mississippi state flag over city government buildings. That drama continues to unfold, with members of the Mississippi Rising Coalition expected to file a lawsuit Wednesday in its continued efforts to have the flag taken down from city buildings.

This action by the Mississippi Rising Coalition comes after they were sent two videos by a group claiming to be the United Dixie White Knights.

Mississippi Rising will hold a press conference on the steps of Ocean Springs City Hall to discuss the federal lawsuit Wednesday at 3 p.m.

WLOX will continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.