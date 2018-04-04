Showers likely this morning, clearer skies expected by lunch

It was quite stormy overnight across South Mississippi, but the strongest storms have since moved offshore.

Our low threat for severe damaging weather has likely ended as cooler air moves in with this morning's cold front. Some showers may continue during the morning drive. But, it should be clearer by lunchtime Wednesday.

Clouds will slowly decrease from west to east throughout the day with temperatures only reaching the mid to upper 60s under northerly gusty winds. And it'll be chilly tonight into Thursday morning with lows in the 40s.

3-hour rainfall reports from across South Mississippi... all less than a half-inch. Expect totals to climb as high as one inch over the next six hours. #MSwx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/oezNwOBXLi — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) April 4, 2018

Heaviest storms now offshore. Showers will continue through sunrise. Here's a quick update. #MSwx



Latest forecast in the @WLOX Weather App. pic.twitter.com/ygh0UdL7PY — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) April 4, 2018

During the day on Thursday, temperatures will try to warm to 70 degrees but some locations may fall shy of that and stay in the 60s all day. Another cold front appears to try to move in over the weekend. This will lead to increased rain chances mainly around Saturday.

