Ocean Springs routs D'Iberville 9-2

Kylie Taylor threw nine strikeouts as Ocean Springs routed D'Iberville 9-2 Tuesday night. The Mississippi State commit's strong effort on the mound was balanced by several multi-run innings.

Leading 6-1 in the fourth, Virginia commit Mikaila Fox brought home a run on a sacrifice fly, Fallon Grove knocked a 2-run RBI single and the Greyhounds took a 9-1 lead they would not relinquish. D'Iberville plated a lone run in the ninth to lessen the damage. You can see highlights from this game in the video above.

The Warriors had much better luck in the baseball ranks tonight, rallying from a 2-0 deficit to beat Ocean Springs 10-6. Meanwhile, senior pitcher Justin Stokes threw eight strikeouts in relief to give Vancleave the 3-1 road win over Pass Christian.

