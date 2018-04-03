Changes on the way for Harrison County's road department

Martin is expecting Herrin to keep a tighter track on projects performed by the road department for other departments. (Photo source: WLOX)

Changes are likely on the way for how road work is managed in Harrison County following Monday's resignation of Road Manager Russell Weatherly.

Weatherly stepped down three months after a state report found issues with the way the county was handling the road department.

"We are doing our best to implement some of the things they pointed out that we may can do a better job at," said Harrison County Supervisor Beverly Martin.



According to Martin, the problems outlined in the recent Peer Report.



"The main one was reimbursing the road department for other work," Martin explained.



Now the county is turning to Todd Herrin as the interim Road Manager. Herrin said he would like to see the road department get more efficient in the way they do business.

"We want to keep wasteful spending to a bare minimum," Herrin said.

Martin is expecting Herrin to keep a tighter track on projects performed by the road department for other departments.



"Whether it's ball field maintenance in the parks and recreation department, we just need to be sure that they reimburse the road department for that job," Martin said.



Martin says she would like to see an updated plan for upcoming road work in the county, and she's hopeful the plan will include putting a priority on preserving roads to avoid costs in the future.



"It's the overall prioritization of the roads regardless of district lines and how to put that in a four-year road plan that will benefit the county as a whole," Martin said.

Herrin has been working as an Assistant Road Manager for Harrison County.

