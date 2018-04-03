Ocean Springs presents Spring Break traffic plan

If spring break traffic spills over into Ocean Springs and becomes a gridlock situation, Police Chief Mark Dunston says traffic will be vented north from the intersection of Washington Avenue and Highway 90.

Chief Dunston presented that plan at Tuesday night's Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen meeting.

Dunston said if the venting plan goes into effect, it would probably happen late Saturday evening or early Sunday morning during Spring Break weekend April 13-15.

He added that it's a similar plan the city used to extreme traffic events during the Spring Break back in 2001.

