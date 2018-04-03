Attorneys volunteer their time to help those in need of legal services

Some South Mississippians got some much needed legal help Tuesday at the Harrison County Courthouse in Gulfport.

It was all thanks to the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Program, also called MVLP. The group partnered with the Harrison County Bar Association to provide a free legal clinic to folks on everything from divorce, emancipation, guardianship, and will and estate matters.

A dozen attorneys met with 20 clients who don't have the financial means to retain an attorney. In addition to legal cases, some attorneys were able to help the clients draft pleadings and give them instructions on representing themselves in court.

"Hard when you're young and you grow up and you're trying to mature," said Chiquita Dean, one of the 20 who sought legal help from MVLP. "Some things happen in life that you can't change. You have people like this that help. So it really really helps."

"It warms my heart to know that we are providing a service to people who need it," said Gayla Carpenter-Sanders with MVLP.

"A very very good program that MVLP has done," said Brant Pettis, an attorney for Balch & Bingham, LLP in Gulfport. "A number of lawyers across the state contribute to this."

This clinic is held twice a year. For more information on how you can get help from MVLP, visit their website by clicking HERE.

