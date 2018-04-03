Attorneys volunteer their time to help those in need of legal se - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Attorneys volunteer their time to help those in need of legal services

By Christina Garcia, News Anchor
Connect
Attorneys from across Mississippi met with people for free Tuesday at a legal clinic. (Source: WLOX) Attorneys from across Mississippi met with people for free Tuesday at a legal clinic. (Source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Some South Mississippians got some much needed legal help Tuesday at the Harrison County Courthouse in Gulfport. 

It was all thanks to the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Program, also called MVLP. The group partnered with the Harrison County Bar Association to provide a free legal clinic to folks on everything from divorce, emancipation, guardianship, and will and estate matters. 

A dozen attorneys met with 20 clients who don't have the financial means to retain an attorney. In addition to legal cases, some attorneys were able to help the clients draft pleadings and give them instructions on representing themselves in court. 

"Hard when you're young and you grow up and you're trying to mature," said Chiquita Dean, one of the 20 who sought legal help from MVLP. "Some things happen in life that you can't change. You have people like this that help. So it really really helps."

"It warms my heart to know that we are providing a service to people who need it," said Gayla Carpenter-Sanders with MVLP. 

"A very very good program that MVLP has done," said Brant Pettis, an attorney for Balch & Bingham, LLP in Gulfport. "A number of lawyers across the state contribute to this."

This clinic is held twice a year. For more information on how you can get help from MVLP, visit their website by clicking HERE

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:25:30 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:43:21 GMT

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

  • YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 7:26 AM EDT2018-04-04 11:26:18 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:09:25 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:09:25 GMT
    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

    More >>

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly