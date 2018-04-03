New state flag lawsuit set to be filed in court Wednesday

Police are looking for a man who is accused of walking out of a jewelry store at Edgewater Mall with a necklace worth thousands.More >>
City leaders in Ocean Springs started out the week with some unwelcome mail. Packages containing white sheets arrived at city hall Monday afternoon, addressed to each of the board of alderman, as well as Mayor Shea Dobson.More >>
Scott and Nina Oubre, owners of an upholstery company in South Mississippi, have a history of keeping their customers' furniture for years and not giving them back their refunds. A Vancleave woman, looking to get her furniture back, contacted Action Reporter A.J. Giardina for answers.More >>
It was quite stormy overnight across South Mississippi, but the strongest storms have since moved offshore. Our low threat for severe damaging weather has likely ended as cooler air moves in with this morning's cold front.More >>
Members of the Mississippi Rising Coalition are continuing their efforts to get the state flag removed from Ocean Springs city buildings. A new state flag lawsuit is set to be filed in federal court Wednesday.More >>
Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.More >>
The parents allegedly failed to provide emergency care for the baby, who died within 10 hours of being born.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
The Blanchester Police Department charged five people with with multiple counts of child endangerment and cruelty to animals.More >>
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.More >>
A Tyler woman is warning all East Texans of a potentially dangerous threat in the area, something she says nearly caused the loss of her foot: the bite of a brown recluse spider.More >>
The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
