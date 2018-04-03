New state flag lawsuit set to be filed in court Wednesday - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

New state flag lawsuit set to be filed in court Wednesday

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Connect
A press conference will take place at 3 pm at Ocean Springs City Hall Wednesday. (Photo source: WLOX) A press conference will take place at 3 pm at Ocean Springs City Hall Wednesday. (Photo source: WLOX)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

Members of the Mississippi Rising Coalition are continuing their efforts to get the state flag removed from Ocean Springs city buildings.

A new state flag lawsuit is set to be filed in federal court Wednesday in Gulfport. This action by the Mississippi Rising Coalition comes after a second video appeared on YouTube. In the 10-minute video, a voice says he represents the United Dixie White Knights. The United Dixie White Knights admitted to sending the first video to the organization last week.

A press conference will take place at 3 p.m. at Ocean Springs City Hall Wednesday with the plaintiffs and lawyers for the plaintiffs.

Tuesday night, several friends and supporters of the Mississippi Rising Coalition packed Ocean Springs City Hall to talk with aldermen.

One even related the state flag being stained the same way as a tablecloth she held at the podium got stained at her house and is now unusable for family gatherings.

Also at the podium this evening, former Ocean Springs Mayor Connie Moran, who urged the mayor and alderman to reconsider the city's stance on flying the flag.
"I don't consider myself an alt left radical. I'm not gay. I'm not black, but this emblem offends me," said former mayor Connie Moran. "Now I know that Mr. Empey had presented the alternative that you have all voted for and the resolution and it seemed like a great idea, and we're gonna wait and see, and we support it going to a referendum. But in the meantime, we're gonna fly the flag. But you see, the parameters have changed, gentlemen. It's getting worse."

Resident Karen Whitley echoed Moran's sentiment, encouraging city leaders to communicate better with everyone.

"This is not helping anything anymore. This is an exercise in futility and frustration for everyone," said Karen Whitley. "Somehow, y'all have to find an avenue to open up conversation among everyone again."

That resolution they referred to was sent to Gov. Phil Bryant in December by the city asking him to consider a new vote on the state flag.

During the public comments, there were no speakers in favor of flying the flag. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Police search for suspect accused of stealing valuable necklace

    Police search for suspect accused of stealing valuable necklace

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 10:54 AM EDT2018-04-04 14:54:23 GMT
    Police say this man is accused of taking a valuable necklace from a jewelry store. (Source: Biloxi Police)Police say this man is accused of taking a valuable necklace from a jewelry store. (Source: Biloxi Police)
    Police say this man is accused of taking a valuable necklace from a jewelry store. (Source: Biloxi Police)Police say this man is accused of taking a valuable necklace from a jewelry store. (Source: Biloxi Police)

    Police are looking for a man who is accused of walking out of a jewelry store at Edgewater Mall with a necklace worth thousands. 

    More >>

    Police are looking for a man who is accused of walking out of a jewelry store at Edgewater Mall with a necklace worth thousands. 

    More >>

  • White sheets sent to Ocean Springs city leaders

    White sheets sent to Ocean Springs city leaders

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 10:37 AM EDT2018-04-04 14:37:51 GMT
    City leaders in Ocean Springs received packages of white sheets Monday. (Source: WLOX)City leaders in Ocean Springs received packages of white sheets Monday. (Source: WLOX)

    City leaders in Ocean Springs started out the week with some unwelcome mail. Packages containing white sheets arrived at city hall Monday afternoon, addressed to each of the board of alderman, as well as Mayor Shea Dobson. 

    More >>

    City leaders in Ocean Springs started out the week with some unwelcome mail. Packages containing white sheets arrived at city hall Monday afternoon, addressed to each of the board of alderman, as well as Mayor Shea Dobson. 

    More >>

  • Action Report: Upholstery Company keeps customers furniture for years

    Action Report: Upholstery Company keeps customers furniture for years

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 10:36 AM EDT2018-04-04 14:36:56 GMT
    Before you hire a company, check with the Better Business Bureau to see if the company has complaints filed against it, and check out its rating. (Photo source: WLOX)Before you hire a company, check with the Better Business Bureau to see if the company has complaints filed against it, and check out its rating. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Scott and Nina Oubre, owners of an upholstery company in South Mississippi, have a history of keeping their customers' furniture for years and not giving them back their refunds. A Vancleave woman, looking to get her furniture back, contacted Action Reporter A.J. Giardina for answers. 

    More >>

    Scott and Nina Oubre, owners of an upholstery company in South Mississippi, have a history of keeping their customers' furniture for years and not giving them back their refunds. A Vancleave woman, looking to get her furniture back, contacted Action Reporter A.J. Giardina for answers. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly