New state flag lawsuit set to be filed in court tomorrow

A press conference will take place at 3 pm at Ocean Springs City Hall Wednesday. (Photo source: WLOX)

Members of the Mississippi Rising Coalition are continuing their efforts to get the state flag removed from Ocean Springs city buildings.

A new state flag lawsuit is set to be filed in federal court Wednesday in Gulfport. This action by the Mississippi Rising Coalition comes after a second video appeared on YouTube. In the 10-minute video, a voice says he represents the United Dixie White Knights. The United Dixie White Knights admitted to sending the first video to the organization last week.

Tuesday night, several friends and supporters of the Mississippi Rising Coalition packed Ocean Springs City Hall to talk with aldermen.

