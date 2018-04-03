Moss Point names Brandon Ashley as new police chief - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Moss Point names Brandon Ashley as new police chief

By Joyce Philippe, Digital Content Producer
(Photo Source: Moss Point PD) (Photo Source: Moss Point PD)

City leaders in Moss Point voted to appoint Brandon Ashley as the city's police chief. 

Ashley previously served Moss Point as the interim police chief. According to  Mayor Mario King, Ashley is the only officer for the city who currently lives in Moss Point. 

This news marks the end of a long search to fill the position, which was left vacant after Keith Davis turned down the role in February. 

