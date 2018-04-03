Firefighters contain small house fire in Gulfport

Countless young lives are saved every year at St Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. Many of those children are from right here in South Mississippi.More >>
Time is running out to get your tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Sunday, April 8, 2018. As of Tuesday morning, there were fewer than 2,000 tickets left for sale, and the Dream Home is pacing toward a sellout.More >>
Members of the Mississippi Rising Coalition are continuing their efforts to get the state flag removed from Ocean Springs city buildings. A new state flag lawsuit is set to be filed in federal court Wednesday.More >>
City leaders in Moss Point voted to appoint Brandon Ashley as the city's police chief. Ashley previously served Moss Point as the interim police chief. According to Mayor Mario King, Ashley is the only officer for the city who currently lives in Moss Point. This news marks the end of a long search to fill the position, which was left vacant after Keith Davis turned down the role in February. Watch the full story on WLOX News Now tonight at 10 p.m....More >>
Firefighters put out a small house fire on Tuesday evening.More >>
Police Chief Ed Barberini said the woman believed to be the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Associated Press reports police are investigating the incident as a domestic dispute.More >>
Police say most of the children, ages 3 and 4, in the daycare class were victimized, according to local media reports.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
The Blanchester Police Department charged five people with with multiple counts of child endangerment and cruelty to animals.More >>
The situation was something that family members, neighbors, and police said they never saw coming.More >>
