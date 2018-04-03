Firefighters contain small house fire in Gulfport - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Firefighters contain small house fire in Gulfport

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Firefighters were able to attack the fire and keep the damage to a minimum. (Photo source: WLOX) Firefighters were able to attack the fire and keep the damage to a minimum. (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Firefighters put out a small house fire on Tuesday evening. The fire happened on Woodward Ave in Gulfport. Officials say the fire was confined to the home’s dryer. The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire.  Officials credit the home alarm system for alerting fire department and homeowners of the fire. Firefighters were able to attack the fire and keep the damage to a minimum.

