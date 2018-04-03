Biloxi police looking for suspects in casino wallet theft

If anyone has any information about this incident or the identity of the individuals, please contact the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641. (Photo source: Biloxi PD)

The Biloxi Police Department is looking for unknown subjects who may be in connection with the theft of a wallet stolen at a local casino in the 600 block of Bayview Avenue. Police say an unknown white male found the wallet on the floor near some slot machines, then attempted to use cards from the wallet to gain money from an ATM machine in the casino. Police say the individuals left the casino property in a dark colored (possibly black) older model Jeep Cherokee.

If anyone has any information about this incident or the identity of the individuals, please contact the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641.

