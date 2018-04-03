NCBC leadership sign proclamation for sexual assault awareness m - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

NCBC leadership sign proclamation for sexual assault awareness month

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Top leadership at the Naval Construction Battalion Center signed a special proclamation to kick off National Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The proclamation declared their commitment to eliminating sexual assault and supporting the victims.

Throughout the month, there will be small group discussions on the base on prevention and intervention.

"What I've asked the leadership of each of these commands to do is that once they're done signing here, they look for opportunities and ways to reinforce the program and demonstrate their commitment on a daily basis to the members of that command," said Capt. Cameron Geertsema.

"It just really shows the first, the most junior troop, that their leadership is truly committed to eliminating sexual assault throughout our ranks," said Donna Snow, NCBC Sexual Assault Response Coordinator.

The ceremony ended with a ribbon tying. Officials created teal bows that will be hung around the base.

