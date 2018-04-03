Biloxi community market kicks off 2018 season

The community market kicked off a new season on Tuesday (Source: WLOX)

Finding fresh produce and homemade goods in Biloxi just got a little easier.

The city kicked off a new season for its community market on Howard Avenue on Tuesday. Dozens of vendors were set up under the I-110 overpass, selling everything from fresh produce to plants to arts and crafts.

Shoppers also enjoyed live entertainment and giveaways during an opening day festival. Vendors said they're glad to be back out doing what they love.

"It's something I love to do, me and my family, and I like meeting people, and being with people and greeting people. Its really a hobby, something I love to do," said Mery Ferrley.

"We're not big stores, and we're just ma, pa companies. We have investments into what we're doing and that kind of stuff, and to just come out and say hello, you know?" said MaryAnn Daniels.

The market is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Biloxi Main Street will also host upcoming festivals on May 31, June 28, July 19, Sept. 27, and Oct. 25.

