Gov. Bryant sets special election deadline for U.S. Senate

JACKSON, MS (WLOX) -

Mississippians interested in running for U.S. Senate have until 5pm on April 24 to qualify for the seat long-held by Senator Thad Cochran and now filled by Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith. 

The election will be held on November 6, 2018, the date already set for this year's general election. If no candidate receives a majority of votes on that date, a runoff will be held November 27. 

The need for a special election arose when former Sen. Cochran retired after more than 40 years of service to Mississippi.

