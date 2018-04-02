How you can help bring back the Coast's passenger rail service

Advocates for bringing passenger rail service back to the Coast are asking for help.

In the next few months, the Southern Rail Commission will be working on an application to secure a $20 million dollar grant and matching federal dollars. The money would be used to create Amtrak service from New Orleans to Mobile with multiple stops on the Mississippi Coast.

Tish Williams with the Hancock County Chamber of Commerce said if you support the plan, you can sign an online letter to Gov. Phil Bryant.

"The Governor wants to hear from the people of the Mississippi Gulf Coast," Williams said. "He wants to know if this is important to us and if it is then he will know that he has the support to do what the state needs to do to secure the matching grant that is necessary in restoring the passenger rail service."

Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast CEO Milton Segarra made the case for passenger service, saying multiple stops on the Coast would be a boost for South Mississippi's tourism industry.

"If we could secure another form of getting here by this railroad, then it will increase tremendously the possibility of bringing more people to spend one day or a couple of days on our Coast," Segarra said.

For more information on how your voice can be heard, follow the link: http://www.southernrailcommission.org/ms-call-to-action

