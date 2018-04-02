Canadian couple traveling the nation in RV stops in Biloxi

Simon and Luka of 'Little Trailer Big Adventures' look out the door of the couple's 27-foot travel trailer (photo credit:WLOX)

Cheryl and Jeff from 'Little Trailer Big Adventures' pose for a photo in front of their 27-foot RV. The two are traveling the world. (photo credit: WLOX)

A Canadian couple traveling the nation in an RV has stopped in Biloxi for a couple of days.

Chances are you've seen Cheryl Nield and Jeff Rothwell on the road. They drive a big lime green truck pulling a 27-foot travel trailer.

They left Gulf Shores, Alabama Monday morning and landed in Biloxi just in time for dinner at Slap Ya Mama's barbecue on Beach Boulevard.

Cheryl and Jeff packed up and hit the road six months ago, selling their home in Canada and trading the suburbs for a life of adventure. "Every time we'd go on vacation and we'd get home, we would wish we were still on vacation," Cheryl said.

The two have been together for 10 years. They've gone on dozens of trips, but none like this.

Cheryl added, "We figured out a way to sell our house and bank the money and invest it and live off the profits. We don't have to go home because our home is with us always."

They go by a scratch off map they won in an Instagram contest. Each new state they stay in, they scratch it off.

So why Biloxi? It came highly recommended from friends.

"They were just here. They suggested Slap Ya Mama's barbecue and the beach. They said we would love it. So here we are," Jeff said.

"We just really wanted to check out the beaches, and maybe hit up a casino," Cheryl said.

They ride with two side kicks: Simon and Luka. The pups also make an appearance on the big logo. You can't miss it on the back of the RV. "The truck gets a lot of attention," Jeff said.

"A lot of people are just saying hi as they're driving by," Cheryl said.

Their next stop: Tennessee. Cheryl and Jeff say their six months in the U.S. is running out so they'll try to make it to Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan before heading back to Canada.

They're looking for fun and food recommendations while on the Coast. Tell them your favorite spots on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube.

