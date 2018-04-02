Roundabout almost complete in D'Iberville

Business owners and residents of the area have mixed feelings about the new roundabout. (Photo Source: WLOX)

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation say the new roundabout at Highway 15 and Lamey Bridge Road is about two weeks away from completion.

MDOT also says numerous studies concluded that a roundabout was the best idea for that location.

Several business owners who work around the area near the roundabout have mixed opinions. Some wonder why MDOT doesn’t just put in a traffic light at that intersection, while others say more wrecks have happened since construction began.

"I think this roundabout here will be good for us,” said Charles Williams, a resident who lives near the roundabout. "It'll alleviate some of the traffic congestion through here. The flow of traffic seems to be better and it's less dangerous right here at this intersection. It's less dangerous than it used to be, which is good. I'm glad they did this."

Some say larger trucks, such as 18-wheelers, have trouble getting through the roundabout. MDOT responded and noted special aprons have been built into the intersection to help with larger vehicles.

