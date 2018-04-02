Homeless couple wanted for questioning in George County

Investigators in George County are looking for two homeless people after a residential burglary in the Barton community. The break-in happened Thursday, March 29.

Steven Latrelle Houston, Jr, 27, is wanted in connection with the crime. Amber Denise Anderson is wanted for questioning. Officials say Anderson also uses the last name "Houston." Both are homeless and are traveling by foot in the George County Community.

If you've seen either of these people, you're asked to call the George County Sheriff's Office (601) 947-4811 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898.

