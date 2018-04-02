George County inmate dies in MDOC custody

Samuel Ronald Tidwell, 28, passed away in the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 28. (Photo source: MDOC)

Officials in George County are investigating how an inmate died in state custody last week.

Samuel Ronald Tidwell, 28, passed away in the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 28. He was taken from the George County Regional Correctional Facility to a local hospital where he died.

Details of his death, including a possible cause, have not yet been released. It's an ongoing investigation, and officials promise more information as soon as it becomes available.

In 2011, Tidwell was convicted of three counts of armed robbery in Harrison County. He was serving an eight-year sentence and was set to be released in December of this year.

