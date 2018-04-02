George County inmate dies in MDOC custody - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

George County inmate dies in MDOC custody

Samuel Ronald Tidwell, 28, passed away in the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 28. (Photo source: MDOC) Samuel Ronald Tidwell, 28, passed away in the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 28. (Photo source: MDOC)
GEORGE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Officials in George County are investigating how an inmate died in state custody last week. 

Samuel Ronald Tidwell, 28, passed away in the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 28. He was taken from the George County Regional Correctional Facility to a local hospital where he died. 

Details of his death, including a possible cause, have not yet been released. It's an ongoing investigation, and officials promise more information as soon as it becomes available. 

In 2011, Tidwell was convicted of three counts of armed robbery in Harrison County. He was serving an eight-year sentence and was set to be released in December of this year. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Hotels get ready for Spring Break business boom

    Hotels get ready for Spring Break business boom

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:10 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:10:53 GMT
    About 70,000 people are expected to come to the Coast for spring break 2018. (Photo Source: Pixabay)About 70,000 people are expected to come to the Coast for spring break 2018. (Photo Source: Pixabay)

    While most of the attention surrounding the event focuses on traffic headaches, some businesses are expecting one of their busiest weekends of the year.

    More >>

    While most of the attention surrounding the event focuses on traffic headaches, some businesses are expecting one of their busiest weekends of the year.

    More >>

  • New legal tool could be used in the opioid epidemic battle

    New legal tool could be used in the opioid epidemic battle

    Monday, April 2 2018 6:50 PM EDT2018-04-02 22:50:57 GMT
    Harrison County supervisors voted Monday to consider filing litigation against the makers of narcotic painkillers and those who prescribe them. (Photo source: WLOX)Harrison County supervisors voted Monday to consider filing litigation against the makers of narcotic painkillers and those who prescribe them. (Photo source: WLOX)

    A new tool is being considered in the continuing battle against the opioid epidemic sweeping the country and the coast. That tool is the lawsuit.  Harrison County supervisors voted Monday to consider filing litigation against the makers of narcotic painkillers and those who prescribe them.

    More >>

    A new tool is being considered in the continuing battle against the opioid epidemic sweeping the country and the coast. That tool is the lawsuit.  Harrison County supervisors voted Monday to consider filing litigation against the makers of narcotic painkillers and those who prescribe them.

    More >>

  • Sheriff: Couple bound, beaten for hours before escaping St. Martin apartment

    Sheriff: Couple bound, beaten for hours before escaping St. Martin apartment

    Monday, April 2 2018 6:39 PM EDT2018-04-02 22:39:10 GMT
    Investigators say the kidnapping and assault happened at the Bridge Water Apartments on Big Ridge Road in St. Martin. (Photo source: WLOX)Investigators say the kidnapping and assault happened at the Bridge Water Apartments on Big Ridge Road in St. Martin. (Photo source: WLOX)

    A Lucedale man faces kidnapping and assault charges after investigators say he forced his former roommate and a woman to strip down, then tied up the pair and beat them repeatedly for several hours Saturday.

    More >>

    A Lucedale man faces kidnapping and assault charges after investigators say he forced his former roommate and a woman to strip down, then tied up the pair and beat them repeatedly for several hours Saturday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly