Gulfport announces Spring Break traffic plan

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

The Gulfport Police Department released its traffic plan for Spring Break 2018 to help residents prepare for the influx of visitors to the Gulf Coast. 

On April 13-15, expect spikes in traffic as more car are expected to be on the roads on that weekend. 

The Gulfport Police Department's traffic plan is an extension of the Biloxi Police Department's Highway 90 plan. 

Gulfport Police will have one lane open going east and one lane going west on Highway 90 between Cowan Rd. and the Biloxi city limit at Debuys Rd.

The other existing lane for use by First Responders only. Police say motorists that enter the First Responder lane will get a citation and have their vehicle towed at the owner’s expense. First Responders will use this lane in order to quickly provide services throughout the coastal area. 

If traffic becomes extremely congested, Gulfport police will begin their traffic diversion plan. 

The following roadways would be affected should the traffic plan be implemented:

  1. All east and westbound traffic on Highway 90 at the Cowan Rd. intersection would be diverted north onto Cowan Rd. Traffic would then be sent north to I-10 where traffic would be sent east towards Biloxi.
  2. All traffic southbound on Cowan Rd. from I-10 would be sent south to Seaway Rd. where traffic would be able to go west on Seaway Rd.
  3. All traffic entering Cowan Rd. from the east would be sent north on Cowan Rd. to I-10 and then sent east towards Biloxi.
  4. Traffic on the service drive from Debuys Rd. to Highway 90 westbound will remain open to all residents south of the tracks.
  5. Debuys Road will be closed from Highway 90 north to CT Switzer Rd. to all vehicular traffic excluding residents who live in the area north of the service drive.

To avoid getting caught in the traffic diversion plan, consider using alternative routes and avoid main roadways such as Highway 90 and Cowan Rd.,  especially during peak afternoon and evening hours from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Anniston Ave. and Debuys Rd. are alternative routes to residents/guests returning to their homes or rentals. Anniston Ave.will give access the service drive and neighborhoods south of the railroad tracks, officials say. 

Should you have any questions concerning this notification, please do not hesitate to call (228)868-5959.

    Monday, April 2 2018
