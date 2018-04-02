Gulf Coast men charged with cocaine trafficking - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulf Coast men charged with cocaine trafficking

If convicted, Brown and Thomas face life in prison and fines up to $10 million. (Photo Source: WLOX) If convicted, Brown and Thomas face life in prison and fines up to $10 million. (Photo Source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Two Gulf Coast men have been arrested on charges of drug trafficking. 

Keith Lavell Brown of Moss Point, 46, is charged with one count of conspiracy with intent to distribute cocaine and two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. 

Jaycie Mario Thomas of Ocean Springs, 35, is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine. 

The indictment alleges that beginning in 2009 until March 20, 2018, the defendants worked with each other and others to gather up and possibly distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine in South Mississippi. 

Brown and Thomas will appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge John C. Gargiulo in Gulfport for their initial appearances and arraignments on the charges.

If convicted, both men face up to life in prison and fines of up to $10 million. 

