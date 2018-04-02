Great Southern Golf Course could soon see major improvements

The Great Southern Golf Course clubhouse overlooking the Mississippi Sound could be expanded to include a ballroom, and other amenities might be added. (Photo source: WLOX)

Efforts are underway to save the Great Southern Golf Course. Some of you have seen drawings of what the Great Southern might look like in the not too distant future. While we can’t show you the drawings yet, we can share what we know.

WLOX News just learned Great Southern stockholders are in negotiations with two lenders out of Florida. And we’re told in the next several weeks one of those companies might ink a deal to pump money into the historic golf course.

We talked Monday with Great Southern Golf Course President Ellis Hill. He said if a deal can be reached, Great Southern will be renovated and restored to the pristine golf course it once was. The clubhouse overlooking the Mississippi Sound could be expanded to include a ballroom, and other amenities might be added.

Here’s the catch: The improvements to the east Gulfport golf course are contingent on a funding deal being signed with one of the Florida lenders. We’ll let you know when that happens.

