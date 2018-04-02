Sheriff: Couple bound, beaten for hours before escaping St. Martin apartment

Andrew Rayvone Williams is charged with two counts each of aggravated assault, kidnapping, and one count of motor vehicle taking. (Photo source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

A Lucedale man faces kidnapping and assault charges after investigators say he forced his former roommate and a woman to strip down, then tied up the pair and beat them repeatedly for several hours Saturday.

It happened at the Bridge Water Apartments on Big Ridge Road in St. Martin. Sheriff's investigators say around 1am Andrew Rayvone Williams, 30, went to the apartment he once shared with the male victim. A woman was also there visiting and got pulled into the confrontation.

The victims told investigators Williams made them take off their clothes, tied them up with duct tape, and continued beating and kicking them for several hours. Eventually, the man was able to get free and went to a neighbor's apartment for help. That's when investigators say Williams stole the victim's car keys and left.

Both victims were taken to Ocean Springs Hospital. The woman was treated and released, but the man was still hospitalized as of Monday afternoon.

Williams was arrested Sunday around 4pm at the Chevron on Highway 609 in St. Martin, and deputies were able to recover the victim's car. He's charged with two counts each of aggravated assault, kidnapping, and one count of motor vehicle taking.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said Williams was just released from the state penitentiary in February after serving a seven-year drug conviction. Before going to prison, he was indicted in George County for aggravated assault and released on bond. Monday, County Judge T. Larry Wilson revoked the bond in that case and it will be heard on April 30 in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Williams was given a $25,000 bond on each kidnapping count, $25,000 on each aggravated assault charge, and $10,000 for taking the motor vehicle.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.