Woman found dead at Moss Point truck stop

The woman's body was discovered by a worker at The Pilot truck stop on Highway 63 and I-10 in Moss Point. (Photo source: WLOX)

Moss Point police are investigating the death of a woman found inside a vehicle at a truck stop off Interstate 10.

Detective Kimberlee Snowden told WLOX News Now a worker at The Pilot truck stop on Highway 63 and I-10 saw the woman parked inside a Jeep Friday and checked on her. Snowden said the woman told the worker to "mind her own business."

When the Jeep was still in the parking lot Monday, the worker went to check on the woman again and discovered she was dead.

While the investigation is just beginning, Snowden said there are no signs of foul play. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the truck stop. Snowden said the woman appears to be in her early to mid-30s.

