Strong storms possible early Wednesday

South Mississippi's Tuesday night severe weather threat level is low, according to a Monday forecast.More >>
South Mississippi's Tuesday night severe weather threat level is low, according to a Monday forecast.More >>
The forecast for Easter Sunday looks “egg-cellent.”More >>
The forecast for Easter Sunday looks “egg-cellent.”More >>
The heaviest rainfall in South Mississippi was mainly across areas near Lucedale and George County; they saw rainfall amounts between one and three inches.More >>
The heaviest rainfall in South Mississippi was mainly across areas near Lucedale and George County; they saw rainfall amounts between one and three inches.More >>
The WLOX First Alert Weather Team says that South Mississippi's severe weather threat is lowering on Monday.More >>
The WLOX First Alert Weather Team says that South Mississippi's severe weather threat is lowering on Monday.More >>
The WLOX First Alert Weather team is monitoring the potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon.More >>
The WLOX First Alert Weather team is monitoring the potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon.More >>