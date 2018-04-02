Strong storms possible early Wednesday

On Tuesday, Tuesday night, & Wednesday, severe weather possible in the (dark green yellow, and orange) highlighted areas on this map. Note the orange bulls-eye across west Kentucky. Severe weather is most likely there in the level three "Enhanced" area.

A couple of strong thunderstorms will be possible in South MS overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. The threat level for South MS is a 1 or 2 on a scale that goes as high as 5; so that's a low or very low threat.

This first week of April brings a severe weather threat to our region. Areas well to our north near west Kentucky will be where the worst severe weather ingredients set up some time on Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

South Mississippi's Tuesday night severe weather threat level is low, according to a Monday forecast.

Timing:

Showers and thunderstorms from Tuesday April 3rd 10 P.M. to Wednesday April 4th 10 A.M.

Strong to severe storms from Wednesday April 4th 1 A.M. to 7 A.M. (timing not exact and can change up to three hours either earlier or later)

Potential Disruptive Impacts:

Scattered downpours with rainfall amounts less than one inch

Lightning

Potential Destructive Impacts:

Isolated straight-line thunderstorm wind gusts topping 58 miles per hour

Isolated tornadoes

"I think that the worst severe weather will likely occur north of the WLOX area of South Mississippi," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Monday. "That's where the worst severe weather ingredients will set up, mainly toward areas around Tennessee, Kentucky, and Indiana."

"But, be sure to keep an eye on our potential for severe damaging weather in case there are any changes," Williams continued.

