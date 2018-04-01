Fire at Gulfport apartment complex

The aftermath of Sunday's fire at Ashton Park Apartments. (Photo Source: WLOX)

The aftermath of Sunday's fire at Ashton Park Apartments. (Photo Source: WLOX)

A fire has been reported at an apartment complex in Gulfport.

Officials say a two-story structure caught on fire at Ashton Park Apartments on Cuandet Rd. Crews are working control the scene.

More details to come.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.