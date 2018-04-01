Fire at Gulfport apartment complex - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Fire at Gulfport apartment complex

By Joyce Philippe, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The aftermath of Sunday's fire at Ashton Park Apartments. (Photo Source: WLOX) The aftermath of Sunday's fire at Ashton Park Apartments. (Photo Source: WLOX)
The aftermath of Sunday's fire at Ashton Park Apartments. (Photo Source: WLOX) The aftermath of Sunday's fire at Ashton Park Apartments. (Photo Source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

A fire has been reported at an apartment complex in Gulfport. 

Officials say a two-story structure caught on fire at Ashton Park Apartments on Cuandet Rd. Crews are working control the scene. 

More details to come. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly