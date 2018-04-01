Dead dolphin found on Harrison County beach - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Dead dolphin found on Harrison County beach

By Joyce Philippe, Digital Content Producer
Twenty-eight dolphins have been found on the beach this year in South Mississippi. (Photo Source: WLOX) Twenty-eight dolphins have been found on the beach this year in South Mississippi. (Photo Source: WLOX)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

An adult female dolphin was found dead on the Long Beach and Pass Christian line Sunday afternoon. 

This marks the 28th dead dolphin found in South Mississippi in 2018. It's a higher number than usual, according to Eric Pulis from The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies. 

He expects to see more appear in the upcoming weeks. "This is dolphin stranding season, it lasts last throughout spring,"said Pulis. 

The dolphin sighting was reportedly called in by the public. It later was brought to IMMS for a necropsy.  

