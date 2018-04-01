Visitors to Ocean Adventures enjoy new locomotive - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Visitors to Ocean Adventures enjoy new locomotive

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
The new train will be a fun way to get around Ocean Adventures exhibits. (Source: WLOX) The new train will be a fun way to get around Ocean Adventures exhibits. (Source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Whether you're heading to see dolphins flip in the air or to pet a sting ray, you can now get from exhibit to exhibit at Ocean Adventures in style.

A brightly colored train is the latest addition to the multi-million dollar facility at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies.

So far, the locomotive is getting rave reviews from even its youngest riders.

"How you like your ride?" asked Reggie Walker Sr. to his son, Reggie Walker, Jr. "Good!" his son exclaimed.

"Since the campus is very large, we needed a train to take people around. The train itself is an educational tour," said IMMS director Moby Solangi.

The train just came in all the way from China just a few days ago.

IMMS Director Moby Solangi says its another way they can continue teaching people about IMMS' mission to care for South Mississippi's marine life.

"What it does is it make sure that while they're bringing people up here, we can tell them about all the good things we do in education, conservation and research. We talk about rehabilitation, we talk about veterinary hospital, animal care," Dr. Solangi said.

The train is a new piece of the puzzle to what Dr. Solangi calls the total package at the new facility.

He pointed out, "This gives them a little bit of a different activity in a fun way to enjoy their visit to IMMS."

Ocean Adventures is open to the public seven days a week. For information on hours, visit the IMMS website.

