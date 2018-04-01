Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

 Attendants wore jackets and sipped hot coffee while singing hymns and listening to the word of God. Several brought chairs to sit in during the service.

It started promptly at 6:30 a.m. and is meant to coincide with the beautiful sunrise.

Church members say most years 250-300 people show up. The service lasts about an hour. The church will then have regularly scheduled worship at 10 a.m.

