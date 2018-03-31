American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

"Being the day before Easter, we decided to bring the Special Needs Organization of South Mississippi out here and give the children an Easter egg hunt and a picnic," said Post Commander Tim McGarry. "Have the Easter bunny here and just put a smile on their faces."

McGarry points to the Legion's dedication to community service.

"It's a matter of giving back to the community," McGarry said. "Veterans and veteran’s organizations, we like to give back to the community, and this is one way of doing it."

The Special Needs Organization has been doing events like these for about 4 years.

"There's a lot of them with sensory issues that would not be able to handle that kind of a crowd, and at least here we can kind of give them a place to go where it's quiet if they need to. And we can kind of accommodate them better than they can at a regular event," said Cindy McNelly with SNO.

McNelly says it's important for the kids to be able to be around other children.

"They've actually been able to interact with each other," said McNelly. "It's things that they normally would not be able to do like go into a large group like a regular Easter egg hunt."

McGarry sees the excitement on the kid's faces.

"The Enjoyment, being around other children," he said. "Being special needs children, they get around other kids and it's fun for them."

If you'd like to volunteer with the Special Needs Organization, you can call Cindy McNelly at 228-447-3567.

