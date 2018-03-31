Before he heads to Tulane, Blake Johnson looks to finish Gulfport career strong

Batting .446 and leading the Admirals to a 17-2 start, Gulfport catcher Blake Johnson is certainly taking advantage of his senior season, because he knows, it won't last forever.

"I'm trying to take it step by step (because) it's going by fast," Johnson said. We've already played like 17 games and it feels like it started a couple of days ago, so trying to enjoy every second of it."

There's still plenty of work to be done with the Admirals. but the 5-foot-11, 190-pound prospect is already enthusiastic about his next step. After he graduates from high school, the Tulane signee will head to Uptown New Orleans to begin his collegiate career.

"I'm excited," Johnson said about attending Tulane next year. "I actually went and made my schedule the other day. (I) kind of started that path, got it going, got to talk with the coaches a little bit. I'm really excited. (Head coach Travis Jewett) seems like he's doing a good job, they're starting to get going."

He'll join a Green Wave squad that's seen some growing pains as of late, posting a combined 39-48 record since head coach Travis Jewett took over in 2016. However, Johnson is optimistic for the program's future, and can't wait to be a part of the turnaround.

"It'll be his first year of having all his recruits," Johnson said of Jewett. "I'm really excited because I'll be a freshman. This year with baseball, it's like, (I'm a) senior, there's a lot of pressure.But there, I get to go in and be a new face, not a lot of pressure."

But until he walks across that stage at graduation, Johnson is completely focused on the task at hand: leading Gulfport back to the state championship game, and bringing home their first state title since 1985.

"Just leadership," Gulfport head coach Jamie McMahon said when asked what Johnson brings to the table. "I think he's really good. He's embraced some things offensively to where it's not all on his back. Just his leadership that he brings each day."

Johnson and the Admirals look to continue their current dominance of Region 8-6A when they visit Harrison Central on Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.