Wilkes Bridge fixed after mechanical issue - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Wilkes Bridge fixed after mechanical issue

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

The Wilkes Bridge on Cowan Lorraine Road has been fixed after it was reported stuck up. Traffic is returning back to normal. While the bridge was stuck, no traffic was able to travel along the bridge. A spokesperson said she believes it was stuck due to a mechanical issue, but the bridge has been fixed.  

