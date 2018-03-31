"Egg"cellent Easter Weather - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

"Egg"cellent Easter Weather

(Photo source: file) (Photo source: file)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

The forecast for Easter Sunday looks “egg-cellent.” South Mississippi can expect a chilly start with low temperatures in the low 50s along the coast, upper 40s north of I-10.

This means, you’ll need the jacket for sunrise services or early morning Easter egg hunts. However,
a nice warm-up is expected with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Rain chances stay out of the picture until next week when our next storm system arrives on Wednesday.

Eric Jeansonne

WLOX Meteorologist  

  • NEWSMore>>

  • "Egg"cellent Easter Weather

    "Egg"cellent Easter Weather

    Saturday, March 31 2018 11:46 AM EDT2018-03-31 15:46:42 GMT
    (Photo source: file)(Photo source: file)
    (Photo source: file)(Photo source: file)

    The forecast for Easter Sunday looks “egg-cellent.” 

    More >>

    The forecast for Easter Sunday looks “egg-cellent.” 

    More >>

  • Vietnamese Martyrs Catholic Church reenacts Jesus' walk to Calvary

    Vietnamese Martyrs Catholic Church reenacts Jesus' walk to Calvary

    Saturday, March 31 2018 8:13 AM EDT2018-03-31 12:13:28 GMT
    A live reenactment of Jesus' walk to calvary was held on Good Friday at Vietnamese Martyrs Catholic Church in Biloxi H.D. Duong played Jesus Christ. (Source: WLOX)A live reenactment of Jesus' walk to calvary was held on Good Friday at Vietnamese Martyrs Catholic Church in Biloxi H.D. Duong played Jesus Christ. (Source: WLOX)
    H.D. Duong played Jesus Christ. (Photo source: WLOX News)H.D. Duong played Jesus Christ. (Photo source: WLOX News)

    Just as all Catholic churches in the world took part in the Stations of the Cross on Good Friday so did Vietnamese Martyrs Church in Biloxi, only they held a live reenactment.

    More >>

    Just as all Catholic churches in the world took part in the Stations of the Cross on Good Friday so did Vietnamese Martyrs Church in Biloxi, only they held a live reenactment.

    More >>

  • Page 13: Exhibit documents child labor law violations in Biloxi

    Page 13: Exhibit documents child labor law violations in Biloxi

    Saturday, March 31 2018 8:00 AM EDT2018-03-31 12:00:32 GMT
    A new exhibit at the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum in Biloxi highlights how child labor laws were ignored in the early 20th century on the Coast. (Source: WLOX)A new exhibit at the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum in Biloxi highlights how child labor laws were ignored in the early 20th century on the Coast. (Source: WLOX)
    A new exhibit at the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum in Biloxi highlights how child labor laws were ignored in the early 20th century on the Coast. (Source: WLOX)A new exhibit at the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum in Biloxi highlights how child labor laws were ignored in the early 20th century on the Coast. (Source: WLOX)

    Sociologist and photographer Lewis Hine used his camera to bring about social reform in the early 20th century.

    More >>

    Sociologist and photographer Lewis Hine used his camera to bring about social reform in the early 20th century.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly