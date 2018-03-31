"Egg"cellent Easter Weather

The forecast for Easter Sunday looks “egg-cellent.” South Mississippi can expect a chilly start with low temperatures in the low 50s along the coast, upper 40s north of I-10.

This means, you’ll need the jacket for sunrise services or early morning Easter egg hunts. However,

a nice warm-up is expected with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

#EasterSunday is looking beautiful. Expect a chilly start with a nice warm-up and some passing clouds. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/pfrZPJlF9F — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) March 31, 2018

Rain chances stay out of the picture until next week when our next storm system arrives on Wednesday.

We stay dry for Easter. But, rain chances ramp back up on Wednesday. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/LXulzBeeJH — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) March 31, 2018

Eric Jeansonne

WLOX Meteorologist