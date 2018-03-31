Adults-only Easter egg hunt draws a crowd - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Copy-Adults-only Easter egg hunt draws a crowd

LAKE JACKSON, TX (KTRK/CNN) – Let’s call it an Easter egg hunt on steroids. And it’s just for adults.

There were eggs filled with candy, but some contained much bigger prizes - tickets for everything from giant TVs to laptops.

There were $9,000 worth of prizes.

Organizers filled three fields with eggs and with stakes so high, a lot of people came with a game plan.

When the whistle blew, they had mere seconds to gather as many eggs as they could at MacLean Park.

"We have 55-inch screen TVs, we have the SNES Nintendo System, the Super Nintendo, we have other game systems," coordinator Mallory Doyle said. "We have laptops, we have a lot of gift cards."

The anticipation leading up to the main event was exactly what Lake Jackson officials expected.

Some traveled from Houston and Pearland to take part. All had a plan.

"We came prepared," egg hunt participant Markala Hamilton said. "We got the sneakers on in case we need to run. We're going to be good."

Organizers said the adult Easter egg scramble will be back again next year.

Copyright 2018 KTRK via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Vietnamese Martyrs Catholic Church reenacts Jesus' walk to Calvary

    Vietnamese Martyrs Catholic Church reenacts Jesus' walk to Calvary

    Saturday, March 31 2018 8:13 AM EDT2018-03-31 12:13:28 GMT
    A live reenactment of Jesus' walk to calvary was held on Good Friday at Vietnamese Martyrs Catholic Church in Biloxi H.D. Duong played Jesus Christ. (Source: WLOX)A live reenactment of Jesus' walk to calvary was held on Good Friday at Vietnamese Martyrs Catholic Church in Biloxi H.D. Duong played Jesus Christ. (Source: WLOX)
    H.D. Duong played Jesus Christ. (Photo source: WLOX News)H.D. Duong played Jesus Christ. (Photo source: WLOX News)

    Just as all Catholic churches in the world took part in the Stations of the Cross on Good Friday so did Vietnamese Martyrs Church in Biloxi, only they held a live reenactment.

    More >>

    Just as all Catholic churches in the world took part in the Stations of the Cross on Good Friday so did Vietnamese Martyrs Church in Biloxi, only they held a live reenactment.

    More >>

  • Page 13: Exhibit documents child labor law violations in Biloxi

    Page 13: Exhibit documents child labor law violations in Biloxi

    Saturday, March 31 2018 8:00 AM EDT2018-03-31 12:00:32 GMT
    A new exhibit at the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum in Biloxi highlights how child labor laws were ignored in the early 20th century on the Coast. (Source: WLOX)A new exhibit at the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum in Biloxi highlights how child labor laws were ignored in the early 20th century on the Coast. (Source: WLOX)
    A new exhibit at the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum in Biloxi highlights how child labor laws were ignored in the early 20th century on the Coast. (Source: WLOX)A new exhibit at the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum in Biloxi highlights how child labor laws were ignored in the early 20th century on the Coast. (Source: WLOX)

    Sociologist and photographer Lewis Hine used his camera to bring about social reform in the early 20th century.

    More >>

    Sociologist and photographer Lewis Hine used his camera to bring about social reform in the early 20th century.

    More >>

  • Audubon Center is reaching its ecotourism potential

    Audubon Center is reaching its ecotourism potential

    Saturday, March 31 2018 7:24 AM EDT2018-03-31 11:24:14 GMT
    The center is averaging about 10,000 visitors a year, up significantly from the first year of operation. (Photo source: WLOX)The center is averaging about 10,000 visitors a year, up significantly from the first year of operation. (Photo source: WLOX)

    When it opened two and a half year ago, the Pascagoula River Audubon Center showed a great deal of promise for the world of ecotourism. That promise has been fulfilled.

    More >>

    When it opened two and a half year ago, the Pascagoula River Audubon Center showed a great deal of promise for the world of ecotourism. That promise has been fulfilled.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly