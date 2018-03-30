#18 Pearl River sweeps #2 Itawamba - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

#18 Pearl River sweeps #2 Itawamba

POPLARVILLE, MS (WLOX) -

Thanks to a solo home run by Matt Taylor and a season-high ten strikeouts thrown by Shemar Page, #18 Pearl River posted a shut-out victory over #2 Itawamba Friday. The Wildcats then swept the double-header with a comeback 8-6 win in game two.

See highlights from Poplarville in the video above! 

