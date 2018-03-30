Vietnamese Martyrs Catholic Church reenacts Jesus' walk to Calvary

A live reenactment of Jesus' walk to calvary was held on Good Friday at Vietnamese Martyrs Catholic Church in Biloxi H.D. Duong played Jesus Christ. (Source: WLOX)

Just as all Catholic churches in the world took part in the Stations of the Cross on Good Friday so did Vietnamese Martyrs Church in Biloxi, only they held a live reenactment.

The moving portrayal was held on the church grounds as dozens of clergy members watched Jesus take his last steps to Calvary.

The path to Jesus' crucifixion is one that is remembered every year by Catholics on Good Friday. They do it with the 14 Stations of the Cross where clergy members recall specific events in Jesus' walk to Calvary. At Vietnamese Martyrs Church, the stations became very real.

Jesus is condemned to death in the first station and in the second, he carries the cross that he will eventually die on. Those who took part in the portrayal said it gave them a better understanding of what Jesus endured.

"I played Jesus Christ. It's important to reenact it so people will truly understand how Jesus died for our sins instead of just thinking, oh he just died on the cross for us," said church member H.D. Duong.

"It was just a serious moment," said Tony Le, who portrayed a soldier. "It's not a moment to mess around, basically a lot of praying and kneeling."

Dozens of people knelt together, holding hands, and praying.

"We did the prayer and then we did the Our Father and the Hail Mary and then we adorn the cross and we move on to the next one," said Sister Mary Rose.

At the end of his path, Jesus wore a crown of thorns and is crucified on a cross before laying dead in the tomb for three days.

Sister Mary Rose said those who took part in the Stations of the Cross walk commemorated Jesus before his resurrection, which is two days later on Easter Sunday.

"It's just about Jesus and all the great things he's done for you," said Theresa Nguyen, who played Mary.

In addition to Easter services, several churches on the coast are hosting sunrise services first thing on Easter morning.

