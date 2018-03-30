More flights coming to Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport

American, United, and Delta Airlines are all adding more flights out of the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport, just in time for the busy spring and summer travel season. Business is already up 11 percent this year at the airport, and with these new flights, travelers say more options mean they're more likely to fly out of Gulfport-Biloxi.

"I do like to fly here. It's convenient," said Ann Tomlinson, who came to the Coast from California. "It's convenient to get to Florida and Louisiana and Mississippi of course. I think it's a good idea to add some flights here because the plane I was on was very full."

Caroline Watts, who drove in from Laurel to pick up Tomlinson for the Easter weekend, said the new flights are an enticement to travel from the Coast later this summer.

"I'm planning a flight for the end of August, and I'm going to look to travel out of this airport," Watts said.

Airport officials say in April, American Airlines will add another flight to Dallas. Then in June, United Airlines plans to add a flight to Houston. Also, in June, Delta will add another trip to Atlanta, giving travelers many more options to fly out of Gulfport-Biloxi.

